Research Analysts Offer Predictions for THOR Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for THOR Industries in a report issued on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.06 per share.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.63.

THOR Industries Trading Down 3.5 %

THO opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. THOR Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.06 and its 200 day moving average is $83.54.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 EPS. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

About THOR Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.