Requisite Capital Management LLC Purchases 84,647 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,647 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 2.5% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 193,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.70. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $72.00.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

