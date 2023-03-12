Requisite Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises about 0.3% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465,781 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,191,000 after buying an additional 9,471,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,963,000 after buying an additional 8,234,559 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $93,819,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $69,969,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.77 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958 in the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.