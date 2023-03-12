Request Trading 11% Lower Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, Request has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $89.42 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0894 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010961 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00034604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00035486 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022416 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004770 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00225683 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,644.67 or 1.00031729 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09022191 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $3,206,039.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

