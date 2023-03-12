Relay Token Price Hits $0.53 (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $1,124.44 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Relay Token has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00002586 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00434428 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,035.99 or 0.29364487 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Relay Token

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

