Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,064 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $62,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $227.01 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

