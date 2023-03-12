Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,055,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after buying an additional 73,582 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,521,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AutoZone by 24.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after buying an additional 28,025 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,082,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,361 shares of company stock worth $22,971,862 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,421.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,455.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,378.53. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,652.76.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

