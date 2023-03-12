Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,471,596.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $530,647.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 142,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,009,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,471,596.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 504,281 shares of company stock valued at $37,984,534. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.79.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -407.13 and a beta of 0.99. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.62.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

