Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 571 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 528,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,138,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Shares of XYLD stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

