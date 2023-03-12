Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Nucor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 236,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 91,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nucor Trading Down 5.3 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

NYSE:NUE opened at $158.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.79.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

