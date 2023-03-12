Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 208 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 355,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $145.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

