ReddCoin (RDD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,401.13

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 11th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $5.99 million and approximately $2,401.13 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00336344 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00026564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00017100 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000791 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010031 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00017956 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000822 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

