Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 31st

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Red Rock Resorts has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Red Rock Resorts has a payout ratio of 47.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $43.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $50.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

RRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

