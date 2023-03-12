Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 31st

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Red Rock Resorts has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Red Rock Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 47.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $43.20 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $23,794,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $17,769,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 313,446 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 965.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 287,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 463.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,771,000 after purchasing an additional 250,227 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.