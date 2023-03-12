Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $135.55

Shares of Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.55 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 139.50 ($1.68). Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at GBX 136 ($1.64), with a volume of 663,074 shares.

Real Estate Credit Investments Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of £311.89 million, a PE ratio of 1,511.11 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 139.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 135.49.

Real Estate Credit Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.15%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,333.33%.

About Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

