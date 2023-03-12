Raymond James Boosts Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $30.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Squarespace Stock Performance

Squarespace stock opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $30.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $504,475.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,755 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,478,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after buying an additional 460,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after buying an additional 399,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 518,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after buying an additional 315,450 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Squarespace

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.