Rakon Market Cap Hits $55.01 Million (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Rakon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001060 BTC on exchanges. Rakon has a market cap of $55.01 million and $26,206.63 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rakon has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rakon alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.81 or 0.00436511 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,340.88 or 0.29505264 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Rakon Profile

Rakon’s genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rakon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rakon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.