Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Short Interest Update

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the February 13th total of 328,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 626,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.7 %

QNRX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. 1,065,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,439. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $28.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quoin Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QNRX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Quoin Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Kefar Sava, Israel.

