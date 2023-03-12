QUINT Price Tops $1.26 on Major Exchanges (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last week, QUINT has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. QUINT has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $949,586.13 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00005901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUINT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.86 or 0.00439387 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,344.56 or 0.29699698 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About QUINT

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUINT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.