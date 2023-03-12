QUASA Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $133.70 million and approximately $251.67 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010858 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00033280 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00035518 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00227840 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,375.22 or 0.99957896 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00159544 USD and is down -8.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $538.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

