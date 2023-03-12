Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Rating) shares were down 9.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Approximately 4,393,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 12,433,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.97 million, a PE ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, mid venture, late venture and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in blockchain, cryptocurrencies, quantum technology, artificial intelligence, leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments especially interactive media sectors, consumer discretionary, information technology, communication services, utilities, real estate.

