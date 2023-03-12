Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XM. Barclays boosted their target price on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Qualtrics International from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.56.

Qualtrics International Price Performance

NASDAQ:XM opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89.

Insider Activity at Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. The firm had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 539,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,453.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qualtrics International news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 539,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,453.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $1,739,959.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,209,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 969,324 shares of company stock valued at $15,899,273. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,056,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,194,000 after acquiring an additional 509,003 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,989,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,554,000 after buying an additional 2,829,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 38.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,367,000 after buying an additional 1,472,100 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,192,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,286,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,368,000 after buying an additional 798,977 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

