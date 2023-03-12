QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,039 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.2% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 195,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $22,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.6% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,374,317,000 after acquiring an additional 524,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,691 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.7 %

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Barclays raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.41.

Shares of QCOM opened at $115.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.82. The stock has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

