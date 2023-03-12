Qtum Market Capitalization Hits $280.77 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $280.77 million and approximately $36.67 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.69 or 0.00012216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,589.51 or 0.07231704 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00073268 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00026808 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000276 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00023470 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,571,232 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

