Qtum Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31.42 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, Qtum has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $262.88 million and approximately $31.42 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00012250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,469.28 or 0.07159541 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00070598 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00026615 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00054355 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000280 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022877 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000909 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,570,671 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

