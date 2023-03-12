Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for loanDepot, Inc. Lowered by William Blair (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of loanDepot in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for loanDepot’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

In other loanDepot news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $125,339.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,349,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $125,339.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,349,827 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,149,398 shares of company stock worth $2,360,044 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

