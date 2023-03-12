Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.60). Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.43) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of -1.94. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $28.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,055 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,955 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,826,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,549,294.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $59,140.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,225,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,549,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,126 shares of company stock worth $2,243,406. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

