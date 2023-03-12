PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in February

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in PureTech Health by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PureTech Health in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PureTech Health during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 0.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

PureTech Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRTC remained flat at $27.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 637. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89. PureTech Health has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $38.90.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.