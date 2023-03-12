Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $3.00 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2023

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00.

Public Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 96.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Public Storage to earn $17.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.

Public Storage Stock Down 4.8 %

Public Storage stock opened at $281.46 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.