Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $3.00 Per Share

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00.

Public Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 96.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Public Storage to earn $17.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.

Public Storage Stock Down 4.8 %

Public Storage stock opened at $281.46 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

