Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,815 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of United Rentals worth $13,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on URI. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.46.

United Rentals Trading Down 5.4 %

United Rentals stock opened at $429.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $428.65 and a 200-day moving average of $356.37. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.