Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Veeva Systems worth $13,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,035,000 after purchasing an additional 119,298 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,805,000 after purchasing an additional 563,361 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,196,000 after purchasing an additional 572,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,659,000 after acquiring an additional 505,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $164.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.90. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.52.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total value of $1,598,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,788 shares of company stock valued at $28,373,785. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.83.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

