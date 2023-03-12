Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,392 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in VMware were worth $13,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of VMware by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,526,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,577 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in VMware by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,195,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 16.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,819,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $663,314,000 after acquiring an additional 836,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth approximately $79,786,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VMW opened at $117.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.82. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

VMW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.