Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $14,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,081.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,845,000 after purchasing an additional 818,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,678.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 695,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 689,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

