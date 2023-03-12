Prom (PROM) Price Hits $4.25 on Top Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for $4.25 or 0.00020615 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $77.61 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00011037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00034581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00034967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022231 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004663 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00224728 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,621.86 or 0.99970384 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.27103178 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,340,475.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars.

