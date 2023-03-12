Prom 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.35 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $78.04 million and $2.35 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.28 or 0.00020710 BTC on exchanges.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.26741897 USD and is up 4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,711,918.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

