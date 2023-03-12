Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.73.
PRVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Privia Health Group Stock Down 6.9 %
NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $25.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.64, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $44.64.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.
Privia Health Group Company Profile
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
