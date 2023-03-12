Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.73.

PRVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $25.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.64, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $44.64.

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $518,631.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,754,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,400,865.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $518,631.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,754,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,400,865.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $428,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,185.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,138 shares of company stock valued at $7,655,427. Company insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

