Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 145.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 31,370 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 635.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,244,000.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance
PSC traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.60. 1,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,133. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $45.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.47.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
