Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Down 75.3% in February

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the February 13th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GENY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 63,396 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,040,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

About Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF

The Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (GENY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global growth companies with exposure to the spending and lifestyle activities of the Millennial generation – people born between 1980 and the mid-2000s.

