Principal Financial Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Principal Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years. Principal Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 33.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $7.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

PFG opened at $77.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.24.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $1,345,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI cut Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

