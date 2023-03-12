Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Principal Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years. Principal Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 33.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $7.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $77.01 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day moving average is $85.24.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,136,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,855,000 after acquiring an additional 209,370 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

