Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Given New $34.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRIM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.72%.

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $273,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,615 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Primoris Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,471,000 after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,815,000 after buying an additional 1,065,317 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,877,000 after buying an additional 260,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

