PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $85.36

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $85.36 and traded as high as $91.24. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 11,925 shares.
PrimeEnergy Resources Trading Down 1.2 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.36. The company has a market cap of $172.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.75.
In related news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $1,544,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,676,743. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.
PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in acquiring, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
