PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $85.36

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $85.36 and traded as high as $91.24. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 11,925 shares.

PrimeEnergy Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.36. The company has a market cap of $172.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $1,544,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,676,743. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNRG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in acquiring, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

