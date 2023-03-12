Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Short Interest Down 20.3% in February

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Pressure BioSciences Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PBIO traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,381. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.77. Pressure BioSciences has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

