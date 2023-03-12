Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Shares Down 3.1%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.85 and last traded at $18.85. 2,209 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.52.

Presidio Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.43%.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

