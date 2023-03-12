Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Update

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the February 13th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Presidio Property Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Presidio Property Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 14.18 and a quick ratio of 14.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQFT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 43,875 shares during the period. 11.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

