Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,847 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Preferred Bank worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.6% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 168,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the second quarter valued at $328,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the third quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 73.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFBC opened at $62.24 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $60.59 and a twelve month high of $78.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.32.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $76.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFBC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

