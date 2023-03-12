PotCoin (POT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $101.71

PotCoin (POT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $706,257.53 and approximately $101.71 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00335446 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00026687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00017962 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000789 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00017902 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000821 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,216,470 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

