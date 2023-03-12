Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Short Interest Update

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 296,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Potbelly from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Soviero Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 238,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,146. The company has a market capitalization of $241.50 million, a P/E ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. Potbelly has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

