Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Update

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:POAHY opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on POAHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Porsche Automobil from €130.00 ($138.30) to €134.00 ($142.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment split into the two segment i.e Core Investment and Portfolio Investments. The ITS segment develops smart software solutions for transport logistics as well as traffic planning and management.

