Populous Price Hits $0.0715 on Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Populous token can now be bought for about $0.0715 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $207,307.34 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Populous

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

